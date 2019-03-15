MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Isaiah Maurice had a career-high 21 points as Memphis romped past Central Florida 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Kyvon Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-12). Jeremiah Martin added 13 points. Kareem Brewton Jr. had seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (23-8).

