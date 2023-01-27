Mawein's 16 help Sacramento State take down Montana 67-48

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Akolda Mawein scored 16 points as Sacramento State beat Montana 67-48 on Thursday.
Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6). Aanen Moody added 12 points for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan finished with six points and five assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana State while Montana visits Portland State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.