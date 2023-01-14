Maxwell hits 6 3s, No. 12 Gonzaga women beat Portland 73-66

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brynna Maxwell hit 7 of 10 from the field — 6 of 7 from 3-point range — and finished with 20 points to help No. 20 Gonzaga beat Portland 73-66 Saturday night, handing the Pilots their first loss in West Coast Conference play. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Esther Little had 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Gonzaga (17-2, 7-0). Kaylynne Truong also scored 12 points and Yvonne Ejim added 10

The Bulldogs have won 10 games in a row since an 84-63 loss at No. 2 Stanford on Nov. 4.

Haylee Andrews led Portland (12-6, 6-1) with 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Alex Fowler added 19 points and five assists.

The Pilots had their seven-game win streak snapped.

Maxwell hit a 3-pointer to make it 36-all at halftime and Gonzaga never again trailed. She made two more 3s in the first 95 seconds of the third quarter and added a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-4 spurt that made it 53-47 when Truong hit a 3 with 1:48 left in the period.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs forced five Portland turnovers in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, while outscoring the Pilots 16-6 to take a 14-point lead when Calli Stokes converted a three-point play with 3:57 to play.

Gonzaga shot 52% (32 of 61) from the field and scored 31 points off 23 Portland turnovers — including 13 Bulldogs steals.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga plays Thursday at Pacific

Portland hits the road to take on Saint Mary’s (Calif.) on Thursday

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article