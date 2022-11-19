Mayden's 2 TDs to Shaw help SDSU beat New Mexico 34-10

San Diego State (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) has won three games in a row and five of its last six.

Mayden hit Shaw for a 51-yard TD to open the scoring about 5 minutes in, Nate Jones ripped off a 51-yard run that set up a 6-yard scoring run by CJ Montes to make it 7-7 going into the second. Jaylon Armstead capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter and Shaw added a 30-yard touchdown grab that made it 21-7 with 1:48 left in the first half.