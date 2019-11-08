Dontrell Shuler had 14 points for the Buccaneers (1-1). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Jones had nine boards off the bench in the first meeting between the schools.

NC A&T matches up against Western Carolina on the road on Tuesday. Charleston Southern plays Furman at home on Tuesday.

