Mayer and Illinois host No. 24 Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Matthew Mayer scored 21 points in Illinois’ 81-79 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-2 in home games. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 in Big Ten play. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 9.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayer is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 11.9 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Omoruyi is scoring 13.5 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

