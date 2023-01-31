Mayer leads Illinois against Nebraska after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -13.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Matthew Mayer scored 26 points in Illinois’ 61-51 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 in home games. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins leads the Fighting Illini with 6.3 boards.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Walker averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Walker is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

