Mayo has 33, South Dakota State defeats W. Illinois 71-64

Mayo was 11 of 21 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Jackrabbits (6-8, 1-1 Summit League). Matthew Mors was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Matt Dentlinger finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.