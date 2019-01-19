RICHMOND, Ky. — It took just 65 seconds for Nick Mayo to go where no Eastern Kentucky Colonel had gone before him and JacQuess Hobbs made sure it came with a victory attached to it.

Mayo sank a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game to become the first Colonel to reach 2,000 career points, and Hobbs dribbled the length of the court and hit a 5-foot floater as time expired to left Eastern Kentucky to an 85-83 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Mayo finished with 24 points, giving him 2,021 for his career, and added eight rebounds and four assists for the Colonels (9-10, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Freshman Jomaru Brown pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while freshman Tre King scored 10. Hobbs totaled just seven points, but his coast-to-coast floater came after Alex Caldwell’s 3-point play pulled the Redhawks (6-13, 1-5) into an 83-all tie with seven seconds left. Mayo fouled out on the play.

Brown was fouled on a 3-point try, making all three free throws, to put the Colonels up 77-66 with 3:33 remaining to play. Jonathan Dalton hit three free throws after being fouled from beyond the arc to pull the Redhawks within 81-80 with 19 seconds left. Mayo sank two free throws before Caldwell’s 3-point play evened the score and set the stage for Hobbs.

Hogan led SEMS with 20 points, while Brewer and Caldwell scored 14 and 10, respectively.

