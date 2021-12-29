They two teams have faced off in Charlotte twice to start the season, with the two games decided by a total of eight points. South Carolina won 17-13 in 2015; North Carolina won 24-20 in 2019. ... South Carolina is playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. ... This is expected to be Howell’s last game before entering the NFL draft, although he had not announced any decision. ... North Carolina beat South Carolina 24-20 in the last meeting on on Aug. 31, 2019 behind a rally led by Howell. ... This will be the Gamecocks’ final game before transfer QB Spencer Rattler arrives via Oklahoma and the transfer portal.