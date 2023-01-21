Mayo's 25 lead South Dakota State past Denver 76-61

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo’s 25 points helped South Dakota State defeat Denver 76-61 on Saturday.
Touko Tainamo led the way for the Pioneers (12-10, 3-6) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lukas Kisunas added 14 points and seven rebounds for Denver. Tommy Bruner also had 11 points and four assists.
Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State visits St. Thomas while Denver visits Oral Roberts.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.