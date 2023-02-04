Mayo's 41 lead South Dakota St. past North Dakota St. 90-85

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo scored 41 points for South Dakota State in a 90-85 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.
The Bison (9-15, 6-6) were led in scoring by Grant Nelson, who finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Jacari White added 18 points for North Dakota State. In addition, Damari Wheeler-Thomas finished with 13 points and four assists.
NEXT UP
South Dakota State’s next game is Saturday against South Dakota at home. North Dakota State hosts Omaha on Thursday.
