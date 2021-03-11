Dalonte Brown had 17 points for the RedHawks (12-11). Dae Dae Grant added 12 points.
Buffalo will play in a Friday semifinal against the winner of Thursday night’s later game between No. 3 seed Akron and No. 6 seed Bowling Green.
