Trendon Hankerson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (8-20, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Keshawn Williams added 10 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Buffalo defeated Northern Illinois 79-68 last Thursday.
