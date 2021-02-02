Ishmael El-Amin tied a season high with 22 points for the Cardinals (6-9, 4-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Jarron Coleman added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Brachen Hazen also had 11 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 86-69 on Jan. 9.
