Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Huskies (2-14, 1-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Trendon Hankerson added 13 points and Kaleb Thornton had 10 points and seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.