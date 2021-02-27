Ben Roderick had 15 points for the Bobcats (13-7, 9-5), whose six-game winning streak ended. Lunden McDay added 10 points and Jason Preston had 10 points and six assists.
The Bulls leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Buffalo 76-75 on Jan. 29.
