The Wildcats got within eight points in the second half, but Sherman hit a two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run for West Virginia.
Winless in 2021, Kansas State had its fifth-lowest scoring total at Bramlage Coliseum.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: Played well in itr first game back in 14 days, but it helped to play one of the worst teams in the conference.
Kansas State: Had way too many turnovers to stand a chance. The Wildcats have lost five straight games by double digits.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: Hosts Texas Tech on Monday night.
Kansas State: At Baylor on Wednesday night.
