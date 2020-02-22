Knapp had 12 points in the first half when the Big Red used a 13-0 run to build a 34-25 lead at the half. Cornell made 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 59% while the Bears shot 32%.
Cornell cooled off to 40% in the second half but coasted to the win as Brown went 1 of 15 from 3-point range and shot just 20% (6 of 30).
Brown won the first meeting 74-63. The Bears are home against Princeton on Saturday. Brown is home against Dartmouth on Friday.
