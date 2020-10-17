Nikia Eason Jr. blocked a punt and Ryan Davis scooped up the ball and ran 37 yards into the end zone that stretched the Blazers’ lead to 31-14 early in the fourth quarter. UAB forced four turnovers.
Kevaris Thomas was 16-of-35 passing for 162 yards Western Kentucky (1-4, 1-2). Thomas threw a 6-yard touchdown pass each to Joshua Simon and Mitchell Tinsley, but he also threw two interceptions.
Attendance was 11,098 for 35,204-seat Legion Field.
