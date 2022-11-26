McBride runs for record 272 yards in UAB win over La Tech

RUSTON, La. — DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach 37-27 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season.

The Blazers (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) broke it open by scoring 17 points in the second quarter for a 17-6 lead at halftime. Twenty points in the second half — three touchdowns, one of which resulted in a failed two-point conversion — made it a 37-20 contest.