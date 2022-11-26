McBride runs for record 272 yards in UAB win over La Tech

RUSTON, La. — DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach 37-27 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season.
UAB amassed 406 yards rushing on 43 carries, reaching the end zone three times. Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 119 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.
Charvis Thornton led the Bulldogs (3-9, 2-6) with 132 rushing on eight carries with a touchdown.
___
