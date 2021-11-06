Quarterback Dylan Hopkins and Stanley Lucious added touchdown runs as UAB piled up 296 yards on the ground.
JD Head threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-4) in his first start. The freshman replaced Austin Kendall, who didn’t make the road trip because of a bad back. Head was 20 of 35 for 196 yards. Smoke Harris had nine catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25