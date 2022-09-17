McBride's career-best 4 TDs help UAB beat Georgia Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — DeWayne McBride set career highs with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead UAB past Georgia Southern 35-21 on Saturday.

McBride’s scoring runs of 1 and 31 yards in the first half helped build a 21-0 lead. He added a 27-yard score in the fourth to make it 28-14 and a 4-yarder with 4:46 left to cap the scoring.