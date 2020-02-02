Then McBryde contributed five points and McDonald had a 3-pointer in a 10-0 spurt for a 73-55 lead with two minutes left.

Reese finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds and McBryde scored 14 for the Wildcats (18-3, 17-4 Pac-12), who were coming off a 92-66 win over No. 8 UCLA. They shot 62.5% from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws in the second half. McDonald has reached 20 points in four straight games and Arizona is 13-0 when McBryde starts.

Alissa Pili scored 21 points but only had two in the fourth quarter for the Trojans (11-10, 3-7), who lost to No. 19 Arizona State 76-75 in triple overtime on Friday.

