McCaffery and Iowa host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten)
The Redhawks are 2-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks second in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 10.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery is averaging 13.9 points for Iowa.
Phillip Russell is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Chris Harris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.