McCaffery and Iowa host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Patrick McCaffery scored 24 points in Iowa’s 78-75 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in home games. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks are 2-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks second in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery is averaging 13.9 points for Iowa.

Phillip Russell is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Chris Harris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

