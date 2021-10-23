The Bears (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference), who had allowed an average of 45 points in their past three games, didn’t allow a touchdown and twice forced field goals when the Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-5) reached the red zone.
Northern Colorado led 10-6 early in the fourth quarter before an 18-play, 90-yard drive ended with a 1-yard run by McCaffrey to give the Bears an 11--point lead.
Southern Utah added a field goal on its next possession then forced a punt, but the Thunderbirds’ final drive ended on downs near midfield.
SUU’s Justin Miller completed 29 of 50 passes for 307 yards.
