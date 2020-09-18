Marable finished with 53 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (2-0), which beat Kansas 38-23 last week. Marable entered needing 83 yards to reach 3,000 career rushing yards. The Chanticleers aren’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 3.
C.J. Freeman ran for 81 yards and one touchdown for Campbell (0-2), which has a four-game schedule before the Big South Conference plans to start in the spring.
Brooks Stadium, which holds 20,000, had a limited capacity of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chanticleers are 14-4 in home openers, including a 30-23 loss to Eastern Michigan last season.
