Bentley hit Jalen Tolbert at the 10 and he raced for a 57-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion gave South Alabama (5-7, 2-6) a 21-14 lead with 4:24 left in regulation. The Chanticleers answered with a 10-play, 82-yard drive to force overtime when Bryce Carpenter took the snap and scored from 2-yards out with 39 seconds remaining.
Carpenter, a 6-foot-1, 210 pound senior, is 41-of-69 (59.4%) passing for 483 yards and four touchdowns and has 54 carries for 217 yards and three scores this season.
Kelly finished with eight tackles — including the clinching sack, which gave him 2 1/2 this season — and an interception at the 5. Coastal Carolina then went 95 yards, using 19 plays and chewing up nearly 9 1/2 minutes, to trim its deficit to 10-7 when McCall threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaivion Heiligh with 2:24 left in the third quarter.
Shermari Jones scored on a 75-yard on the first play of the fourth quarter and South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo made a 30-yard field goal to make it 14-13 with 11:14 left in regulation.
