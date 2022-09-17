McCall throws 3 TD passes, Coastal Carolina tops Buffalo

CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall threw three touchdowns, Coastal Carolina had a key special teams touchdown, and the Chanticleers rallied past Buffalo 38-26 on Saturday.
The Chanticleers piled up 504 yards of offense and faced third down only eight times, converting three. Although Buffalo was 5-for-5 scoring in the red zone, the Bulls struggled on third down (8 of 20) and settled for four field goals by Alex McNulty. Buffalo had 337 yards of offense. Both teams had four turnovers.
Cole Snyder completed 29 of 48 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulls (0-3).
Coastal Carolina’s Sam Pinckney caught five passes for 103 yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2