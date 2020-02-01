North Alabama totaled a season-high 52 second-half points.
Jamari Blackmon scored a career-high 27 points for the Lions (10-12, 5-4). Christian Agnew added 22 points. Emanuel Littles had 14 points and 15 rebounds.
The Dolphins leveled the season series against the Lions with the win. North Alabama defeated Jacksonville 62-57 on Jan. 2.
Jacksonville plays Liberty at home on Thursday. North Alabama takes on Lipscomb at home on Thursday.
