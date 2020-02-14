Terrell Brown had 16 points for the Redhawks (12-13, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Mattia Da Campo and Morgan Means added 10 points apiece.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season. New Mexico State defeated Seattle 75-67 on Jan. 18. New Mexico State (20-6, 11-0) matches up against Utah Valley at home on Saturday. Seattle matches up against Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road on Saturday.

