Taze Moore had 18 points for the Roadrunners (12-18, 6-9). Justin Edler-Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds.
De’Monte Buckingham, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. New Mexico State defeated Cal State Bakersfield 61-57 on Jan. 30. New Mexico State finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield finishes out the regular season against Grand Canyon on the road next Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.