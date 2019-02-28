KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnny McCants had 12 points off the bench to lift New Mexico State to a 75-55 win over UMKC on Thursday night, the Aggies’ 14th consecutive victory.

Terrell Brown had 12 points for New Mexico State (25-4, 13-1 Western Athletic Conference).

Xavier Bishop had 15 points for the Kangaroos (10-19, 5-9).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Kangaroos this season. New Mexico State defeated UMKC 70-54 on Jan. 31. New Mexico State plays Chicago State on the road on Saturday. UMKC plays Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Saturday.

