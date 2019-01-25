SAN FRANCISCO — Matt McCarthy scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Frankie Ferrari scored 18 and San Francisco beat Portland 83-61 on Thursday night.

McCarthy and Ferrari combined to shoot 15 of 19 from the field and Ferrari made four 3-pointers. San Francisco finished shooting 30 of 55 (54.5 percent) and committed just six turnovers.

The Dons (17-3, 5-1 West Coast Conference) built a 25-10 lead and were never challenged. They shot 17 of 28 (60.7) from the field in the first half and led 42-21 at halftime as Portland missed all six of its 3-point shot attempts.

Portland (7-14, 0-6) now has lost seven straight and nine of its last 10. Marcus Shaver Jr. led the Pilots with 13 points and Jacob Tryon scored 11.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.