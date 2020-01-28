Tyler Cochran got his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (12-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), who trailed 32-27 at halftime.

Vander Plas scored 18 points with eight rebounds and two assists for Ohio (10-11, 2-6), which scored a season-low 27 second-half points in losing its third straight. Lunden McDay scored 13 points and Jason Preston added 10, grabbed seven rebounds and made seven assists.

Northern Illinois plays Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Ohio faces Ball St. on the road on Saturday.

