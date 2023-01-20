McCauley and the Indiana State Sycamores visit conference foe Murray State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (13-7, 6-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-9, 5-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers host Courvoisier McCauley and the Indiana State Sycamores. The Racers have gone 6-1 at home. Murray State is eighth in the MVC with 11.9 assists per game led by Jacobi Wood averaging 4.5.

The Sycamores have gone 6-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Racers and Sycamores square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 14.9 points for the Racers. Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.

McCauley is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

