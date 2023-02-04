McCauley has 23 in Indiana St. victory over Murray St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Courvoisier McCauley scored 23 points as Indiana State beat Murray State 99-56 on Saturday night.
Rob Perry finished with 14 points for the Racers (13-11, 8-6). Murray State also got 13 points from Jacobi Wood. Brian Moore Jr. also had nine points.
Indiana State took the lead with 15:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.
NEXT UP
Indiana State next plays Wednesday against Valparaiso at home, and Murray State will host Drake on Tuesday.
