McCauley leads Indiana State against Duquesne after 23-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (9-2, 2-0 MVC) at Duquesne Dukes (8-3) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Duquesne Dukes after Courvoisier McCauley scored 23 points in Indiana State's 88-85 overtime loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. The Dukes have gone 7-2 in home games. Duquesne is seventh in college basketball with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Sycamores are 2-1 on the road. Indiana State is third in the MVC shooting 34.4% from deep. Rob Martin leads the Sycamores shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

McCauley averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Cameron Henry is shooting 54.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

