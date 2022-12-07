McCauley leads Indiana State against Southern Illinois after 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (8-1, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-3, 1-0 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -4.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Courvoisier McCauley scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 88-61 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Salukis have gone 2-0 at home. Southern Illinois is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores are 1-0 in MVC play. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 48.4%.

The Salukis and Sycamores match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.0 points for Southern Illinois.

McCauley averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Cameron Henry is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

