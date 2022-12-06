McCauley leads Indiana State against Southern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (8-1, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-3, 1-0 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Courvoisier McCauley scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 88-61 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Salukis are 2-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 66.3 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Sycamores are 1-0 in conference play. Indiana State is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Salukis and Sycamores meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for Southern Illinois.

McCauley is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 11.0 points for Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

