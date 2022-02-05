The Musketeers have led at halftime just once in the past eight games, but they’ve managed to win four of them. A week ago, Xavier trailed by 17 at halftime at Creighton, then won by 10. But that’s no way to live in the Big East Conference. “You can’t win in this league playing 20 minutes of good offense,” Steele said. “We have to continue to figure it out. I don’t know if it’s changing the starting lineup again.”