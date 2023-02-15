McCauley scores 26 in Indiana State's 79-60 victory over UIC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Courvoisier McCauley’s 26 points helped Indiana State defeat UIC 79-60 on Wednesday night. McCauley shot 9 for 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (19-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Trenton Gibson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Robbie Avila was 5-of-6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. The Sycamores prolonged their winning streak to six games following a five-game skid.

Jalen Jackson led the Flames (10-18, 2-15) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and added two steals. Christian Jones added 15 points and four assists for UIC. Toby Okani also had eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

The Flames have lost three in a row and 13 of their last 14.

Indiana State took the lead with 13:57 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 43-21 at halftime, with McCauley racking up 21 points. Indiana State was outscored by UIC in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Gibson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Indiana State’s next game is Saturday against Illinois State at home, and UIC hosts Valparaiso on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

