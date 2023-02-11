McCauley's 21 lead Indiana State past Northern Iowa 80-62

McCauley shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry scored 17 points and added three steals. Cade McKnight was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (12-14, 8-8) with 13 points. Trey Campbell added nine points for Northern Iowa. In addition, Michael Duax had eight points and six rebounds.

Indiana State took the lead with 11:58 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with McCauley racking up 11 points. Indiana State extended its lead to 59-31 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. McCauley scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.