McClain and Hartford host Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-11, 2-4 Ivy League) at Hartford Hawks (4-16) West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after Briggs McClain scored 21 points in Hartford’s 92-84 loss to the Morgan State Bears. The Hawks are 4-5 on their home court. Hartford averages 12.7 assists per game to lead the DI Independent, paced by Michael Dunne with 2.5.

The Quakers are 4-7 on the road. Pennsylvania is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunne is averaging 10 points for the Hawks. McClain is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Nick Spinoso is averaging eight points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

