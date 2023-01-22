McClain and Hartford host Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-11, 2-4 Ivy League) at Hartford Hawks (4-16)
The Quakers are 4-7 on the road. Pennsylvania is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dunne is averaging 10 points for the Hawks. McClain is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.
Nick Spinoso is averaging eight points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
