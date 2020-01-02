A dunk by Alatishe at the 15:19 mark of the second half put the Colonels up for good, 32-21, and started an 8-0 run. Incarnate Word got within two with 9:29 to play but shortly after that a 12-0 run pushed the lead to 15.

Augustine Ene had 15 points for the Cardinals (3-10, 0-2). Keaston Willis added 14 points and Dwight Murray Jr. had 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD