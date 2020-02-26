Ian DuBose topped the Huskies (3-23, 3-14) with 19 points and six assists. Jalon Gates sank four 3-pointers and scored 18.
Nicholls shot 58% from the floor, 44% from beyond the arc (8 of 18) but made just 9 of 14 foul shots. Houston Baptist shot 53% overall, made 9 of 18 from distance and 10 of 12 at the foul line.
