Davion Buster, who was second on the Cardinals in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had only 5 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

AD

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Nicholls State defeated Lamar 61-52 on Jan. 8. Nicholls State plays Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Lamar plays Houston Baptist at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com