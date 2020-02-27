Darius Quisenberry scored 29 points for the Penguins (16-14, 9-8), Michael Akuchie added 17 and Naz Bohannon 15 with eight rebounds.
Green Bay shot 58% in the first half but only led 43-38 at the half as the Penguins knocked down seven 3-pointers. Youngstown State shot 52% in the seocnd half but was only 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Phoenix were 6 of 9 behind the arc and shot 53%. In the second half the teams combined for 24 fouls and 41 of 47 from the fhoul line.
Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 98-94 on Jan. 25. Green Bay finishes out the regular season against Cleveland St. at home on Saturday. Youngstown State finishes out the regular season against Milwaukee on the road on Saturday.
