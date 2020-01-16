The first half was marked by wild scoring runs. Oakland went up by 15 points (19-4) within the first six minutes and still led 21-6 with 12:40 remaining. Green Bay then went on a 27-6 run and led 33-27 at 4:32. Oakland then took its turn and an 11-2 run produced a 38-35 halftime lead.

Green Bay first took the second-half lead when McCloud made the tying and go-ahead free throws to go up 52-51 with 9:23 remaining. The Phoenix held the lead the rest of the way, once leading by nine, 59-68, with 4:49 to go.

Green Bay plays Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland plays at Milwaukee on Saturday.

