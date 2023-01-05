McCollum and the Siena Saints host conference foe Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-7, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-5, 3-0 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Siena and Saint Peter’s meet on Friday. The Saints have gone 3-1 in home games. Siena is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Peacocks have gone 2-3 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Corey Washington averaging 6.0.

The Saints and Peacocks meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is averaging 17.1 points and four assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Siena.

Jaylen Murray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc. Isiah Dasher is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

